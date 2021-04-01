Shuswap Family Centre to launch fundraising auction

The Shuswap Family Resource Centre is looking for community support with its first online auction.
As of April 1, approximately 60 items were posted for bidding, which opens April 6 and runs to April 20.
Funds raised through the auction will help the Shuswap Family Resource Centre and Referral Society provide essential and non-funded programs and events throughout the year, including its parenting programs, community kitchen, secure and sustainable food programs and community counselling.
The auction will take place on the Bidding Owl auction website.
Donations can also be made to the family centre through the canadahelps.org website. For more information, visit the Shuswap Family Centre website at familyresource.bc.ca or the organization’s Facebook page.