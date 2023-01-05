Christmas trees to sizzle at Shuswap Fire Department’s first annual bonfire

The Shuswap Fire Department will hold a Christmas tree burn bonfire on Jan. 10 in Sorrento for community members to gather and enjoy refreshments and music while getting rid of their holiday trees. (Shuswap Fire Department/ Facebook)

If you still have your Christmas tree hanging around after the holidays and aren’t sure what to do with it, the Shuswap Fire Department has the solution with its first Christmas tree burning bonfire.

On Saturday, Jan. 10, starting at 2 p.m., bring your trees to 2505 Greer Rd. in Sorrento behind Nico’s Nurseryland. The fire department is hosting the bonfire with community partner Blind Bay Village Grocer and hopes to make this an annual event.

Depending on how many trees are received, the bonfire will begin around 5:30 p.m. The fun will start a little earlier if there are lots of trees to burn.

“We’re always looking for things for the community to pull families together and give them other options of things to do,” said captain Jeremy Denny, and added that fire safety is an important topic this time of year and always. “Moments like this also give us time to raise awareness and give some education.”

Over the holidays, Denny said the fire department raised more than $2,000 for the local food bank and they are always looking for more ways to give back to the community. The event is free but donations are welcome.

While the fire department hasn’t decided yet exactly where donation funds will be sent, all money raised will stay within the community.

“We have an association fund for either individuals or associations that run into unexpected need, and that fund is empty right now,” said Denny. “So we are looking to build that up.”

There will be hot chocolate, baked goods and music to enjoy around the fire.

READ MORE: New training centres enhance education for Okanagan care workers

READ MORE: Most Shuswap properties see continued assessment hike in 2023

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Christmas treeShuswap