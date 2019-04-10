Shuswap firefighter celebrates retirement after 35 years

The Shuswap’s volunteer firefighting community is celebrating the retirement of a long-serving member.

Daryl Arychuk is retiring after 35 years of active firefighting for Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services. He spent 33 of those years with the Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department.

“It has been a lifetime of service, something that I felt called to do, and I am happy to have been able to carry out my duties as Training Officer, Captain and Fire Prevention Officer through those many years,” says Arychuk. “The brotherhood of firefighters is something that only those involved can truly understand and appreciate, and I feel honoured to have served with my fellow members at Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Hall.”

Although he will no longer be a front line firefighter, Arychuk will continue to serve several active positions with the CSRD, Shuswap Emergency Program and with Fire Smart Canada.

