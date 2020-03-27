Shuswap food bank gives away three months of food in one week

Ardice Daniel from the Sicamous Askew’s presents a $500 cheque to Jennifer Ribi of the Eagle Valley Community Support Society to benefit their food bank. (Contributed)

The Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s food bank is hard pressed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are ways the community can help.

Jennifer Ribi, a community co-ordinator with the support society, said their food bank gave out what would usually be three months worth of food in a week as the COVID-19 crisis took hold. Ribi said there’s been increased demand on the food bank and they are trying to feed everyone they can. She said they are encouraging those coming into the food bank to stay home if possible and giving them two weeks of food at a time in order to ensure they have adequate nutrition as they are isolating.

As boxes and boxes of food are leaving the food bank for the homes of those in need, Ribi said donations are critically important to replenishing their stock.

The Sicamous Askew’s location has already stepped with a $500 donation. Ribi said cash donations are a big help but non-perishable food is also needed. Required items include canned soup, beans, fish, diced tomatoes and fruit. Canned vegetables are also required but Ribi said they already have a good stock of canned corn. Along with canned goods, Ribi said rice, pancake mix, syrup and peanut butter are also in demand at the food bank.

Ribi said the counselling appointments and mental health support offered by the society will be conducted by phone. Ribi said those looking for an appointment can call the resource centre at 250-836-3440. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their services are also offered in Malakwa at the former elementary school from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and 12 to 4 p.m. on Fridays.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

