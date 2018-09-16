Ronn Boeur and Shelly Corbin sort through organic produce at the downtown Askew’s. Healthy food choices are an underlying thread to the upcoming Shuswap Food Conversations series held Wednesdays at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus. (File photo)

Shuswap Food Conversations resume for fall

Popular discussion series focuses on connections between food and human health

The popular Shuswap Food Conversations discussion series resumes for the fall with a cornucopia of topics revolving around the relationship between food and human health and well-being.

Conversations are held Wednesdays and hosted by the Shuswap Food Action Network in partnership with Okanagan College.

The first conversation topic, on Sept. 19, is Five Tips for Making Healthy Food Choices, with a presentation by raw food chef and Okanagan Rawsome Living Whole Foods founder Afke Zonderland, on food additives, product labelling, clean/dirty fruits and vegetables, addictive foods and various diets, including raw, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and organic.

On Sept. 26, registered dietitian and Observer food health columnist Serena Caner will lead a conversation titled Good Food Fixes, a look at how food can be our medicine to prevent disease, control weight gain and aid in recovery from major illness.

On Oct. 3, speech language pathologist Lesley Gurney and early childhood development therapist Leanne Godwin lead a conversation titled Childhood Disorders: Rates on the Rise. This will include a talk on childhood autism (ASD), attention-deficit disorder (ADD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety, stress and more.

On Oct. 10, the conversation, To Meat or Not to Meat, will focus on the question, “What is driving the trend towards plant-based diets.” A presenter will be announced.

On Oct. 17, Warren Bell presents Eating Outside the Box – An insider’s look at what else is in your cereal. This conversation will look at the pesticides , preservatives, chemicals, additives and Round-up residues found in our foods and vital nutrients only found in organics.

On Oct. 24, author and South Shuswap Heath Services Society director, Jerre Paquette, will lead the conversation, Today’s Steps Towards Food for Tomorrow, which will include a viewing of Chapter 1 of the film, Tomorrow, and look at creative ideas for tackling looming agriculture problems such as loss of arable land, biodiversity and mega farms.

All of the conversations are free to attend, and are held Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm Campus.

For more information, call Shelley Corbin or Ronn Boeur at 250-832-1956, or email ronn_boeur@hotmail.com.

Shuswap Food Conversations resume for fall

Popular discussion series focuses on connections between food and human health

