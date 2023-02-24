Shuswap group Aries Cares raising funds for cat’s emergency surgery

Salem the cat will be the recipient of Shuswap animal foundation Aries’ Cares bottle drive at the Sicamous Return-It depot on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Contributed)

Shuswap animal lovers have a chance to help a furry friend in need this weekend.

On Sunday Feb. 26 at the Sicamous Return-It depot, local group Aries Cares is hosting a bottle drive to fund a local cat’s emergency dental surgery.

Aries Cares has been operating since Dec. 2020, running bottle drives to raise funds for people in the community who need help with veterinary bills. If they aren’t running a fundraiser for any specific cause, Aries Cares founder Rebecca Olsen continues to collect bottles and cans, and donates everything to the Okanagan Humane Society’s Pet Assistance Program.

Olsen said the local recipient of this bottle drive will be Salem the cat. Salem was rushed to the vet in early February because his owner saw blood in the cat’s urine. After a urinary blockage was ruled out, Salem was diagnosed with cystitis caused by a rotting tooth.

The Okanagan Humane Society then funded a trip to Shuswap Veterinary Clinic to confirm results, and Salem will need dental surgery to extract the rotting tooth to be able to heal.

One bottle drive has already collected $355 for Salem, and the second, at the Return-It depot at 322 Finlayson St., Sicamous, will happen at noon on Feb. 26.

Aries Cares’ name came from Olsen’s dog, Aries who, in Oct. 2020, needed surgery Olsen couldn’t afford.

“I was quoted $5,000 for a tibial plateau leveling osteotomy,” said Olsen. “But I couldn’t not do this surgery, she was in so much pain. The happiest dog I had ever met was now sad all the time.”

Olsen started a GoFundMe and, although most of the donors were her friends and family, she said she couldn’t believe the response in donations. Olsen had the funds for Aries’ surgery in just five weeks.

She said donations kept pouring in even after the surgery, and she realized how much need there was for a program like this so she kept it going.

“I love helping people and I love helping people keep their animals more.”

If you would like to donate, reach out to Aries Cares on Facebook or by emailing ariesgivesback@gmail.com. Donors can also call or text 250-683-2275 to arrange a time to drop off bottles in either Blind Bay or Salmon Arm.

