A pair of 1930s shepherds pose for a photo in the camp they called home while tending a flock.

Two shepherds on Queest Mountain pose for a photo in front of the A-Frame tent they camp out in while tending their flock in the year 1930. (Sicamous and District Historical Society photo)

A pair of 1930s shepherds pose for a photo in the camp they called home while tending a flock on Queest Mountain near Sicamous. The photo shows the crude A-frame cabin which served as their shelter and some essential gear for life in the mountains like a wood burning stove and a rifle.

