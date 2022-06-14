From the April 30, 1975 Observer: A mammoth task faces the Department of Highways after a landslip mid-day Monday sent thousands of yards of roadbed into Shuswap Lake, closing the Trans Canada Highway near the Squilax overpass. The hole is approximately 225 feet long by 100 feet deep. Traffic was re-routed via Falkland and Monte Creek, while a single lane detour for traffic was bulldozed under the overpass. No vehicles were involved, although Chase RCMP said a motorist reported clearing the slide section moments before it fell into the lake. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: Landslide along Highway 1

