Shuswap history in picture: Drive-in development

Was this the Salmon Arm A&W getting a new roof? When did car service start? If you know, quote the date of this paper and any people you can identify and email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Was this the Salmon Arm A&W getting a new roof? When did car service start? If you know, quote the date of this paper and any people you can identify and email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Shuswap History in Pictures: View from the Marshall house

Read more: Salmon Arm history in pictures: Engine troubles?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter