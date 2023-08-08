From the June 8, 1983 Observer: “It takes a fair amount of food to feed more than 30 hungry seniors, especially when they have biked more than 40 miles. Here the supply truck is unloaded at Shuswap Lake Estates where cyclists camped overnight last Tuesday. ” Norma Hilna photo. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.
Shuswap history in picture: Food truck
From the June 8, 1983 Observer.
