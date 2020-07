Do you recognize the landscape?

Catalogued in 1979, this image is identified as the Mara bridge. Doe you recognize the landscape and where this bridge was located? Image courtesy the archives room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Moose Mouse parade

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Rent-a-Wreck

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shuswap Lake