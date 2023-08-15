From the May 25, 1983 Observer: “Vendor Doug Ritter scoops out some popcorn for Doug Bell of Salmon Arm. Ritter’s popcorn cart will become a familiar sight at local parks and events.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.
Shuswap history in picture: Popcorn
