When Agatha Brown looked away from the camera, what was she looking at? Teaching staff, Salmon Arm High School 1950-1951. J.S. Michell, M.A. Landers, J.F. Nicoll, E.R.M. Yerburgh, John Parker, W.A. Huggett, E.A.C. Tweeddale, Joan Calderwood and Agatha Brown. Image courtesy the Denis Marshall Collection, Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Dearborn Motors

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Play outdoors

lachlan@saobserver.net

General

#Salmon Arm