Joanne Benson (left) and Sandi Lightfoot rehearse their lines on Jan. 12, 1983 for Shuswap Theatre’s production, ‘A Flea in Her Ear,’ a French bedroom farce directed by James Bowlby. (R.J. Haney Heritage Village Museum photo)

Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum photo.

