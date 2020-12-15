Shuswap history in pictures: Adams Lumber

The completion of the Adams Lumber Company brought W.F. Montgomery to Chase

Logging camp at Upper Adam’s River by photographer W.F. “Monty” Montgomery from Chase, B.C.

The exciting news of the completion of the Adams Lumber Company brought Monty to Chase. Armed with an 8 x 10 camera, he began documenting the area. According to author Joyce Dunn, Montgomery was never allowed to retire. He “dealt with the realism of industry with the precision of superb photography.” Date of photograph unknown. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

history