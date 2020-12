Gertrude Leger stands next to a tower of apple crates. You wouldn’t know from the photograph but Gertrude Fedora Leger (nee Weston) trained as a nurse at St. Thomas Hospital in London and worked at the Stepney Hospital in the East End of London before she immigrated to Salmon Arm in 1919. Gertrude served her new community as the District Nurse. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

