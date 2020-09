Back to school, autumn 1915. Teacher Alfred H. Hooper with his students at Seymour Arm. It seems likely that the four boys in the front row have been barefoot all summer. (Image courtesy of the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum)

