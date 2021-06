This photos is believed to have been taken in the 1920s. Who are the bathing beauties? Email archives@salmonarmuseum.org if you know. Image from the Ball collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

This photos is believed to have been taken in the 1920s. Who are the bathing beauties? Email archives@salmonarmuseum.org if you know. Image from the Ball collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Around the cenotaph

Read more: Salmon Arm history in pictures: Engine troubles?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

history