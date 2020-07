“Bathing Summer School, Tappen B.C.” was taken by Photographer Rex Lingford. The date of the image is unknown, but the location is easily identified with Bastion Mountain in the background. Did everyone know how to swim by summer’s end? And was Rex wearing his swimsuit when he took this photograph? Inquiring archivists want to know!

Image courtesy of the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Play outdoors

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm