Shuswap history in pictures: Bike rodeo

From the April 20, 1983 Observer.

From the April 20, 1983 Observer: “A bicycle rodeo for cub members was held at Cedarvale Centre parking lot on Saturday. Here Constable Al Lees watches as Michael Sentence completes the first part of the test.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

#Salmon Armhistory

