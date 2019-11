Clint Fish clears snow from the sidewalk in front of Talisman Books on Alexander after Salmon Arm received 19.5 cm (7.6 inches) of snow on Dec. 2,1985. Image from the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: City of Salmon Arm ready for winter road clearing

Read more: Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter