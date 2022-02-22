Shuswap history in pictures: ‘Build that park’

How much information is embedded in this photograph?
Originally, the donor said this image was taken in the 1940s. A little research answers some questions. E.J. Goddard opened a realty and auction business in 1945. His company became Goddards Ltd. in 1947 and the firm purchased the old Observer building (clad in Insulbrick) the same year.
The truck, decorated for a May Day parade, encourages the community to get behind building a new park. Is this project eventually to become Fletcher Park? Who is the fellow taking the bull by the horns? Is he a member of the Kinsmen Club?
Email the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org if you know who our community rider is. Photograph courtesy the Florence Farmer collection, R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
