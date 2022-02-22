Shuswap history in pictures: ‘Build that park’

The donor said this image was taken in the 1940s. The truck, decorated for a May Day parade, encourages the community to get behind building a new park. Is this project eventually to become Fletcher Park? Who is the fellow taking the bull by the horns? Is he a member of the Kinsmen Club? Photograph courtesy the Florence Farmer collection, R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

How much information is embedded in this photograph?

Originally, the donor said this image was taken in the 1940s. A little research answers some questions. E.J. Goddard opened a realty and auction business in 1945. His company became Goddards Ltd. in 1947 and the firm purchased the old Observer building (clad in Insulbrick) the same year.

The truck, decorated for a May Day parade, encourages the community to get behind building a new park. Is this project eventually to become Fletcher Park? Who is the fellow taking the bull by the horns? Is he a member of the Kinsmen Club?

The archives index of the Salmon Arm Observer tells us is that, in 1946, Kinsmen abandoned the idea of a park on the lakeshore. A year later, they had equipment installed on the grounds at Central School and opened the playground at the Labour Day carnival. In 1950, the Kinsmen Club installed bowling greens at the school, and two years later, added a wading pool to the site. Then in 1957 a swimming pool was installed, thanks to a generous bequeath from Fred Fletcher. Fast forward to the fall of 1985 and a replacement recreational centre was in operation, so the Fletcher Park pool was permanently drained and filled with earth. Email the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org if you know who our community rider is. Photograph courtesy the Florence Farmer collection, R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Scuba class at Fletcher Park

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

historyShuswap