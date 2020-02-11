Shuswap history in pictures: Celebrity encounter

Terry Huchon and Don Payton of the Chase and District Fish and Game Club present Village of Chase pins to Charlton Heston and wife Lydia Clarke at the B.C. Wildlife Federation Conference in Prince George in May 2000. (Contributed)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map