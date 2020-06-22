Master Chainsaw carver Sandy Mowers, lends a delicate touch with the tip of his chainsaw to a salmon, carved from pine, at R.J. Haney Heritage Village on June 20, 1990. Image from the Observer Collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Shuswap history in pictures: Chainsaw finesse

Master chainsaw carver Sandy Mowers lends a delicate touch

Master chainsaw carver Sandy Mowers, lends a delicate touch with the tip of his chainsaw to a salmon, carved from pine, at R.J. Haney Heritage Village on June 20, 1990. Image from the Observer Collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: New ‘active living’ development in Salmon Arm planned for 65+ residents

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan 4-H stock sale moooves online

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP respond after backwoods drive goes awry

Two teens and one young adult get stuck after dark Shaw Road

Salmon Arm senior ticketed for no valid driver’s licence, no insurance after collision

RCMP respond to two motor-vehicle incidents on same day

Above average rainfall in Okanagan-Shuswap a positive for fire season: Environment Canada

As of June 17, rainfall levels already reached the average amount for the entire month

Council to consider multi-housing development off Okanagan Avenue

Up to 120 units allowed under rezoning, will require creek and traffic considerations

Open concept: Pinz Tattoo artists enjoy street view in new Salmon Arm location

New location designed with COVID-19 top of mind

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

B.C. legislature resumes with most MLAs, votes ‘virtual’

John Horgan NDP extending cabinet’s emergency powers

Shuswap history in pictures: Chainsaw finesse

Master chainsaw carver Sandy Mowers lends a delicate touch

Penticton composer makes donation for medical equipment

Ernst and Colleen Schneider have contributed to equipment purchase for Penticton Regional Hospital

District of Peachland wins Parks Excellence Award

The award is for the district’s Ray Kandola Heritage Pier

Summerland’s Canada Day picnic cancelled

Flag-raising ceremony and speeches from dignitaries will be shown on video

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

B.C. recorded record-breaking number of fatal overdoses in May

Most Read