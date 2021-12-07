Shuswap history in pictures: Chocolates on display

This exhibit should have had a lot of visitors! Lowney’s chocolates were featured at the S.A.F.E. Exhibit in 1915. R.C. Andrews, Miss Munroe and Mr. Hall stand behind the counter. Did they give away samples? Why were Lowneys chocolates featured? This photograph survived more than a hundred years of handling and is now safely scanned and stored in a climate controlled environment. Image courtesy the Irene Nelson collection in the archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

