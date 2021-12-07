This exhibit should have had a lot of visitors! Lowney’s chocolates were featured at the S.A.F.E. Exhibit in 1915. R.C. Andrews, Miss Munroe and Mr. Hall stand behind the counter. Did they give away samples? Why were Lowneys chocolates featured? This photograph survived more than a hundred years of handling and is now safely scanned and stored in a climate controlled environment. Image courtesy the Irene Nelson collection in the archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

This exhibit should have had a lot of visitors! Lowney’s chocolates were featured at the S.A.F.E. Exhibit in 1915. R.C. Andrews, Miss Munroe and Mr. Hall stand behind the counter. Did they give away samples? Why were Lowneys chocolates featured? This photograph survived more than a hundred years of handling and is now safely scanned and stored in a climate controlled environment. Image courtesy the Irene Nelson collection in the archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: Chocolates on display

This exhibit should have had a lot of visitors! Lowney’s chocolates were featured at the S.A.F.E. Exhibit in 1915. R.C. Andrews, Miss Munroe and Mr. Hall stand behind the counter. Did they give away samples? Why were Lowneys chocolates featured? This photograph survived more than a hundred years of handling and is now safely scanned and stored in a climate controlled environment. Image courtesy the Irene Nelson collection in the archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Canada’s best tippers and most polite takeout customers found in one B.C. town

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armhistory

Previous story
IN PHOTOS: Marketgoers mix and mingle at Downtown Salmon Arm Holiday Craft and Farm Market
Next story
Calling Summerland home after 18 years of living in a refugee camp

Just Posted

A Grindrod home was destroyed by flames Sunday, Dec. 5. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Pup lost in North Okanagan home fire

With the construction of the Ross Street underpass underway, it is expected the section of Lakeshore Drive from Alexander Street to 4th Street will remain closed for up to four months. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
OPINION: Road closures add another angle to parking challenges in downtown Salmon Arm

Tickets go on sale Dec. 8 for the 30th anniversary of the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival in August 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Early bird passes going on sale for return of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Natalie Wilkie competes in the women’s 15-km cross-country race during the 2018 Paralympic Games in PyeongChang. She recently won two gold medals in Canmore, Alta. (Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)
Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie wins back-to-back golds at Para Nordic World Cup