Shuswap history in pictures: Clean speech, clean living and clean athletics.

The TUXIS Boys and their leaders pose for the camera at Salmon Arm’s cenotaph. The 15 to 17 year olds met across the street at the Wesley Methodist Church. TUXIS stood for Training Under Christ in Service. The TUXIS Squares program was similar to the Scouting movement. It promoted clean speech, clean living and clean athletics. Photo taken by Albert Bedford circa 1922-1923. For more information see, onthisspot.ca/cities/salmonarm/community. Image courtesy the Archives at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Our history in pictures: Hockey in Salmon Arm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm