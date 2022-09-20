Shuswap history in pictures: Cubs clean up

Little Pickers is the title of this photograph from the April 24, 1975 Observer. “Area Cubs participated in their annual Trash Trek on Sunday, spreading out through the community to clean up the rubbish and litter thoughtlessly dropped by the rest of us. From left are members of the Monday night pack: Ross Hoshizaki, Brian Sansom, James Johnston, and Jeff Gall.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Little Pickers is the title of this photograph from the April 24, 1975 Observer. “Area Cubs participated in

their annual Trash Trek on Sunday, spreading out through the community to clean up the rubbish and litter thoughtlessly dropped by the rest of us. From left are members of the Monday night pack: Ross Hoshizaki, Brian Sansom, James Johnston, and Jeff Gall.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Scouts Rally

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm