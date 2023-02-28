Shuswap history in pictures: Dance Showcase

From the Jan. 26, 1983 Observer: “A dance showcase was performed by the students of Wilma Cox on Saturday at the Salmon Arm Elementary School. The audience was treated to ballet, tap, jazz and highland dancing. Here the Little Ballet Swan is being performed. Members of the group are Tasha LaLonde, Evelyn Spencer, Melissa McKinney, Heather Holfeld, Catherine Lowe and Nova Emerson. There were 14 performances in the show which included Boogie Shoes, Irish Jig, Sailor’s Hornpipe and Doodle Bug. Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer Collection/Archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Winter flight

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armhistory