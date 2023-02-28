From the Jan. 26, 1983 Observer: "A dance showcase was performed by the students of Wilma Cox on Saturday at the Salmon Arm Elementary School. The audience was treated to ballet, tap, jazz and highland dancing. Here the Little Ballet Swan is being performed. Members of the group are Tasha LaLonde, Evelyn Spencer, Melissa McKinney, Heather Holfeld, Catherine Lowe and Nova Emerson. There were 14 performances in the show which included Boogie Shoes, Irish Jig, Sailor's Hornpipe and Doodle Bug. Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer Collection/Archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Shuswap history in pictures: Dance Showcase

From the Jan. 26, 1983 Observer: “A dance showcase was performed by the students of Wilma Cox on Saturday at the Salmon Arm Elementary School. The audience was treated to ballet, tap, jazz and highland dancing. Here the Little Ballet Swan is being performed. Members of the group are Tasha LaLonde, Evelyn Spencer, Melissa McKinney, Heather Holfeld, Catherine Lowe and Nova Emerson. There were 14 performances in the show which included Boogie Shoes, Irish Jig, Sailor’s Hornpipe and Doodle Bug. Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer Collection/Archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Winter flight

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armhistory

Previous story
St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs spreading joy in the Okanagan
Next story
B.C. Grade 2 student ‘one of world’s brightest’

Just Posted

City council decided on Feb. 27 that a tent encampment on 3rd Street SW, across from the Salvation Army building in Salmon Arm, must be moved by March 15. (Martha Wickett /Salmon Arm Observer)
Time to go: Tent encampment in Salmon Arm must be moved by March 15

A screenshot from the livestream playoff game seven between the Sicamous Eagles and the Kamloops Storm, Monday, Feb. 27 in Kamloops. The Eagles and Storm shake hands after the Eagles won 2-1. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles soar into second round of KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs

Pacific Woodtech’s Scott King shared this image of a ‘healthy, happy, climatically adapted’ Douglas fir growing at a test site in Golden during presentation to the Columbia Shuswap Regional Board on Jan. 19, 2023. (Pacific Woodtech/Scott King photo)
Vernon research station one of numerous test sites for climate-based seed transfer

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison delivers his state of the city address during a Salmon Arm chamber luncheon held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm mayor anticipates completion of underpass, speaks to housing, homelessness