A day’s fishing at Shuswap Falls. Originally catalogued in 1979, this image could be much older. Do you know the subjects? Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with your information and the date of this paper’s publication if you do. Image courtesy R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: Day’s catch

A day's fishing at Shuswap Falls.

A day’s fishing at Shuswap Falls. Originally catalogued in 1979, this image could be much older. Do you know the subjects? Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with your information and the date of this paper’s publication if you do. Image courtesy R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap Lake

