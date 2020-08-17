Shuswap history in pictures: Day’s catch

A day’s fishing at Shuswap Falls. Originally catalogued in 1979, this image could be much older. Do you know the subjects? Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with your information and the date of this paper’s publication if you do. Image courtesy R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

