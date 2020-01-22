Shuswap history in pictures: Dearborn Motors

R.G. “Bob” Purkis beside the auto wrecker he built for Dearborn Motors in 1929

Chains on, ready for snow. When this image was donated to the archives it was inscribed on the back with: “R.G. “Bob” Purkis beside the auto wrecker he built for Dearborn Motors in 1929.” Len Reedman stands beside Purkis but the house is unidentified. A quick search of the museum database shows Bob Purkis did not move his family from Vancouver until April 1931. According to the Salmon Arm Observer, the Purkis family moved into the Clingan residence on High Street. Are both dates right? Did Bob come to Salmon Arm to work on the wrecker and relocate later? Image Courtesy the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Salmar Theatres welcome new managerial team

Read more: Column: I fish, therefore I am: angling for anwers to life’s big questions

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Warm temperatures close Shuswap outdoor skating rinks
Next story
Go up in a balloon, tackle toboggan hill during Sicamous winter carnival

Just Posted

Salmon Arm prepares for Rogers Hometown Hockey

Businesses and residents encouraged to wear jerseys, show their hockey spirit

Go up in a balloon, tackle toboggan hill during Sicamous winter carnival

Penguin plunge planned for same weekend

Salmar Theatres welcome new managerial team

Joel de Boer and Jody Jones take on roles of manager, administrator for Salmon Arm cinemas

Handmade shelters help house Salmon Arm’s large feral feline population

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society fixed and adopted out about 500 cats in 2019

Almost 20,000 parking tickets issued by Interior Health at hospitals in 2019

In 2018, pay parking in Interior Health hospitals totalled $5.3 million of their $2.2-billion budget

Behind the scenes: The ‘unsung heroes’ of the South Okanagan Events Centre

Large numbers of local workers benefit from the big productions that come to Penticton each year.

Column: Life at shake camp near Seymour Arm never dull

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Immigration program not taking away North Okanagan jobs

The pilot is helping employers overcome a skilled labour shortage that can’t be filled solely by residents

Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

EDITORIAL: Examining finances

Municipal budget will likely mean higher taxes

Summerland’s proposed budget requires $16,382,355

2020 budget is nearly half a million higher than the 2019 municipal budget of $15,905,410

UBC Okanagan art students to improve the environment one project at a time

The Ecosine Art Group uses non-purchased, recyclable mediums for 50 per cent of their art

Disability proves no barrier for 12-year-old Kelowna sit skier

Samuel is a 12-year-old double leg amputee who independently sit-skis

Most Read