Shuswap history in pictures: Dearborn Motors

R.G. “Bob” Purkis beside the auto wrecker he built for Dearborn Motors in 1929

Chains on, ready for snow. When this image was donated to the archives it was inscribed on the back with: “R.G. “Bob” Purkis beside the auto wrecker he built for Dearborn Motors in 1929.” Len Reedman stands beside Purkis but the house is unidentified. A quick search of the museum database shows Bob Purkis did not move his family from Vancouver until April 1931. According to the Salmon Arm Observer, the Purkis family moved into the Clingan residence on High Street. Are both dates right? Did Bob come to Salmon Arm to work on the wrecker and relocate later? Image Courtesy the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

