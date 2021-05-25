Shuswap history in pictures: Dish washers

Mt. Ida District farmer Arthur Adair Brooke dries while his daughter Ruth washes buckets, utensils and parts of his cream separator used to process cow’s milk.Brooke recreated scenes like these in lovely watercolours that can be found in the archives at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum. Circa 1927, photographer unknown. Courtesy of the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Mt. Ida District farmer Arthur Adair Brooke dries while his daughter Ruth washes buckets, utensils and parts of his cream separator used to process cow’s milk. Brooke recreated scenes like these in lovely watercolours that can be found in the archives at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum. Circa 1927, photographer unknown. Courtesy the of Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Dearborn Motors

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Play outdoors

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

history