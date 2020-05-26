How not to dismount. Photo taken in June 1977. Do you know the occasion? Email archives@salmonarmuseum.org with your information. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Shuswap history in pictures: Dodgy dismount
Image taken in June 1977. Do you know the occasion?
How not to dismount. Photo taken in June 1977. Do you know the occasion? Email archives@salmonarmuseum.org with your information. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
#Salmon Arm
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here