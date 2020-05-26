How not to dismount. Photo taken in June 1977. Do you know the occasion? Email archives@salmonarmuseum.org with your information. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Shuswap history in pictures: Dodgy dismount

Image taken in June 1977. Do you know the occasion?

Read more: Wharf inextricably linked to Salmon Arm's history

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Crash on Trans-Canada Highway

#Salmon Arm

Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm

