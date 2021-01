An anonymous donor gave the Salmon Arm Museum this image in 1987. Is it the Sperry SRS 199 (Doodlebug)? Inquiring minds would like to know. Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum

An anonymous donor gave the Salmon Arm Museum this image in 1987. Is it the Sperry SRS 199 (Doodlebug)? Inquiring minds would like to know. Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap History in Pictures: A very different kind of houseboat

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Library by the cenotaph

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

history