Shuswap history in pictures: Downtown addition

The Observer announces that war veterans Mait Kersey and “Dux” Duxbury have added to the Salmon Arm business section by opening their Shuswap 5¢ to $1 Store on Hudson Street, circa 1950. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

The Observer announces that war veterans Mait Kersey and “Dux” Duxbury have added to the Salmon Arm business section by opening their Shuswap 5¢ to $1 Store on Hudson Street, circa 1950. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Hellenic Dry Cleaners

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm