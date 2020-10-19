The Observer announces that war veterans Mait Kersey and “Dux” Duxbury have added to the Salmon Arm business section by opening their Shuswap 5¢ to $1 Store on Hudson Street, circa 1950. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Shuswap history in pictures: Downtown addition
Shuswap 5¢ to $1 Store opens on Hudson
The Observer announces that war veterans Mait Kersey and “Dux” Duxbury have added to the Salmon Arm business section by opening their Shuswap 5¢ to $1 Store on Hudson Street, circa 1950. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
