This is one of those photographs that has staff at the Salmon Arm Museum archives. On the back of the image, the photographer wrote, “Eagle Harbour on the North Shore. Tolley thinks there should be some blue bass down there.” Is he or she referring to Eagle Harbour in North Vancouver? And who is Tolley? He also sent a postcard from Banff. How did he know Salmon Arm’s Kew family? Let us know if you know Tolley! Reach us at the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: Eagle harbour?

Message on back of photo a mystery for museum staff

