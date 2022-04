Hundreds of children turned out for the giant Easter egg hunt sponsored by Salmon Arm Kinsmen and Teen Town at Bastion School grounds. Photo from the April 2, 1975 Observer. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the archives at R.J.Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

#Salmon Arm