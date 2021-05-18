Shuswap history in pictures: Edythe Ball collection

When executors bring a collection of photographs into the museum they are often looking for a place to honour someone’s past. This image was received in 1999 as part of the Edythe Ball collection. Luckily it came with information inscribed on the back of the photo: “To Our Dear Gramma and Zeph with love Doris and D’Arcy.” The names Zephie and D’Arcy gave it away. A further bit of sleuthing helped us make contact with a relative who identified the couple and their attendants. In the process, we were promised a family tree to help with further photograph identification. The photo was taken by Doug Kermode in Vernon. Unfortunately, the event wasn’t recorded in the Observer. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

history