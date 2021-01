Mike Bodner has a smile on his face in the winter of 1982

Someone doesn’t mind the snow! Mike Bodner has a smile on his face in the winter of 1982. Bodner lived on Coronation Ave (7th St. SE). Mayor W.K Smith and council named the street to commemorate the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. This image is from the John Coulton Collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Looking back: Salmon Arm gives royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Read more: ‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armhistory