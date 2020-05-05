The Salmon Arm Fall Fair parade of 1976. Do you know the details behind these masked individuals? Email them with the date of this publication to archives@salmonarmmuseum.org Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Shuswap history in pictures: Fall fair parade of ’76
Costumed characters wave to onlookers
The Salmon Arm Fall Fair parade of 1976. Do you know the details behind these masked individuals? Email them with the date of this publication to archives@salmonarmmuseum.org Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
history
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here