The Salmon Arm Fall Fair parade of 1976. Do you know the details behind these masked individuals? Email them with the date of this publication to archives@salmonarmmuseum.org Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Shuswap history in pictures: Fall fair parade of ’76

Costumed characters wave to onlookers

The Salmon Arm Fall Fair parade of 1976. Do you know the details behind these masked individuals? Email them with the date of this publication to archives@salmonarmmuseum.org Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Salmon Arm history in pictures: Basketball champs

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Play outdoors

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
International day and year of the midwife celebrated in North Okanagan
Next story
Women caring for North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Just Posted

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Thirty-unit housing development planned for northeast Salmon Arm

Initial concept was to be 55-plus but owner told council there are townhomes suitable for families

Expanded camping at 2021 Roots & Blues might work if COVID-19 restrictions still required

Salmon Arm staff member suggests approval of bigger campground area could be useful in coming year

BC Housing to open spaces in Salmon Arm for people homeless during pandemic

Sixty-three units to be used for people considered vulnerable or at-risk of contracting COVID-19

Another summer Shuswap tradition on hold due to COVID-19

Wednesday on the Wharf concert series in Salmon Arm postponed

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

Kazimer back for 12th year as Okanagan College alumni president

Vernon’s Kara Kazimer has been president of Okanagan College Alumni Association since 2012

B.C. researcher says excess body fat increases risk for COVID-19

Roughly 80 per cent of the world has an increased rate of risk for COVID-19

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Shuswap history in pictures: Fall fair parade of ’76

Costumed characters wave to onlookers

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19

Digital registration for evacuees, new wildfire app launched

Most Read