Shuswap history in pictures: Fall fair parade of ’76

The Salmon Arm Fall Fair parade of 1976. Do you know the details behind these masked individuals? Email them with the date of this publication to archives@salmonarmmuseum.org Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

The Salmon Arm Fall Fair parade of 1976. Do you know the details behind these masked individuals? Email them with the date of this publication to archives@salmonarmmuseum.org Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Salmon Arm history in pictures: Basketball champs

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Play outdoors

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

history