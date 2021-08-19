A note written on the back of this photograph reads “J. Brown, Janet and John Gallant at Sicamous station platform.” (Sicamous and District Historical Society image)
Shuswap history in pictures: Family at the station
A young family poses at the Sicamous train station in this undated photograph
A young family is seen here posing in front of the Sicamous train station, year unknown. A note written on the back of this photograph reads “J. Brown, Janet and John Gallant at Sicamous station platform.”
