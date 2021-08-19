A note written on the back of this photograph reads “J. Brown, Janet and John Gallant at Sicamous station platform.” (Sicamous and District Historical Society image)

A note written on the back of this photograph reads “J. Brown, Janet and John Gallant at Sicamous station platform.” (Sicamous and District Historical Society image)

Shuswap history in pictures: Family at the station

A young family poses at the Sicamous train station in this undated photograph

A young family is seen here posing in front of the Sicamous train station, year unknown. A note written on the back of this photograph reads “J. Brown, Janet and John Gallant at Sicamous station platform.”

Read more: Remote control racing set to rev up in Salmon Arm this September

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: dugout mariners

Just Posted

Chase RCMP were called Aug. 7 to investigate an alleged unauthorized use of a washroom in Sorrento and theft of the materials used there. (File photo)
RCMP called for report of unauthorized use of South Shuswap business’ washroom

Remote control trucks will be prizes at Bigfoot RC’s Sept. 6, 2021 competitions. (Max Pixel image)
Remote control racing set to rev up in Salmon Arm this September

Vernon’s Kyle Delfing will run for the People’s Party of Canada in the North Okanagan Shuswap riding for the second consecutive federal election on Sept. 20. (File photo)
Vernon man throws hat in election ring for PPC

Sometime overnight on Aug. 12/13, the Chase Food Bank van was stolen from the Chase Curling Rink parking lot, licence plate number: BC NB5738. Chase RCMP say some of the decals may have been removed, but at last sighting the word ‘Food’ was visible. (Facebook image)
Food bank van used to deliver hampers in Chase stolen