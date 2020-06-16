Shuswap history in pictures: Father and daughter

Can you identify the subjects in this photo taken by Dick Richards?

Do you know who this father and daughter are? Dick Richards snapped this image but didn’t identify the subjects. If you know, please contact archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

