From the March 9, 1983 Observer: The Shakewood Annie Dancers perform a 50s dance number to a packed house at Feminine Touch ’83 held at Shuswap Theatre, Saturday. Dancers of all ages from Salmon Arm, Kamloops, and Kelowna took part in the show. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Feminine Touch ‘83
From the March 9, 1983 Observer
From the March 9, 1983 Observer: The Shakewood Annie Dancers perform a 50s dance number to a packed house at Feminine Touch ’83 held at Shuswap Theatre, Saturday. Dancers of all ages from Salmon Arm, Kamloops, and Kelowna took part in the show. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.
newsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
#Salmon Armhistory