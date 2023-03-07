From the March 9, 1983 Observer: The Shakewood Annie Dancers perform a 50s dance number to a packed house at Feminine Touch ’83 held at Shuswap Theatre, Saturday. Dancers of all ages from Salmon Arm, Kamloops, and Kelowna took part in the show.<em> Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum. </em>

Shuswap history in pictures: Feminine Touch ‘83

From the March 9, 1983 Observer

