Shuswap history in pictures: Feminine Touch ‘83

From the March 9, 1983 Observer: The Shakewood Annie Dancers perform a 50s dance number to a packed house at Feminine Touch ’83 held at Shuswap Theatre, Saturday. Dancers of all ages from Salmon Arm, Kamloops, and Kelowna took part in the show. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

From the March 9, 1983 Observer: The Shakewood Annie Dancers perform a 50s dance number to a packed house at Feminine Touch ’83 held at Shuswap Theatre, Saturday. Dancers of all ages from Salmon Arm, Kamloops, and Kelowna took part in the show. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Dance Showcase

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armhistory