From the May 14, 1975 Observer, “Centennial School teacher Val Heckrodt checks attendance Friday prior to leaving on a four day trip to the coast. The 23 students planned to visit the legislature, provincial museum, Stanley Park, and many other attractions. Six adults and 13 counsellors accompanied the children.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the archives at R.J.Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

