Shuswap History in Pictures: Flooded rush hour

Mary Dillobough rows a boat down Sicamous’ Riverside Road during flooding in 1928.

Mary Dillobough rows a boat down Sicamous’ Riverside Road during flooding in 1928. (Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society Photo)

Flood waters in 1928 failed to stop Sicamous’ Mary Dillobough from getting around town with the assistance of her rowboat.

history