Shuswap History in Pictures: Flooded rush hour

Mary Dillobough rows a boat down Sicamous’ Riverside Road during flooding in 1928.

Flood waters in 1928 failed to stop Sicamous’ Mary Dillobough from getting around town with the assistance of her rowboat.

