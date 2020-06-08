Shuswap history in pictures: flower girls

The only person identified in this image is Ida Ehlers holding the dog. What is the event? The photograph was taken by N.S. (Dick) Richards sometime between 1914 and 1917. Sometimes dating photographs requires detective work or an appeal to the public. According to her death certificate, Ida was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Charles and Charlotte Ehlers in 1901. Is she 13, 14, or 15 years old in this photograph? If you can identify any of the other girls, email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with your details. Your help is appreciated. Image courtesy the R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

