Shuswap history in pictures: Formal outing

A lovely picnic scene. Does anyone else see the cake? Who is the man holding it? Why is he holding it above the woman in the shirt with a tie? Who is she? Mary Ehlers? Rex Lingford took this photograph between 1909 and 1911. People listed on the back of the image, in no particular order are: Winnie Ehlers, Gerty Gorse, Mary Ehlers, Percy Gorse, Cecil Lingford, Ken Lingford and Alf Gorse. Please help us identify all the people in the photograph. Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map