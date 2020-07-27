Shuswap history in pictures: Formal outing

Group gathers outdoors for a picnic

A lovely picnic scene. Does anyone else see the cake? Who is the man holding it? Why is he holding it above the woman in the shirt with a tie? Who is she? Mary Ehlers? Rex Lingford took this photograph between 1909 and 1911. People listed on the back of the image, in no particular order are: Winnie Ehlers, Gerty Gorse, Mary Ehlers, Percy Gorse, Cecil Lingford, Ken Lingford and Alf Gorse. Please help us identify all the people in the photograph. Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Bathing summer school

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Play outdoors

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Humans of Peachland’ photo project highlights local businesses

Just Posted

Column: Pandemic requires we be concerned for the health of others

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

No flu clinics for Interior Health region this fall

Interior Health sent out a memo indicating there won’t be mass flu clinics for 2020-2021

Heat warning in effect for Okanagan Valley

Temperatures are expected to sit in the 30s all week

Morning Start: Walmart has a lower acceptance rate than Harvard

Your morning start for Monday, July 27, 2020

Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Nathan Falito is the second Okanagan Sun alumni player to drown this month

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Shuswap history in pictures: Formal outing

Group gathers outdoors for a picnic

Kelowna man allegedly fires gun into Osoyoos Lake

Osoyoos RCMP is now looking for witnesses to the incident

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing Kelowna man

Rylee James Blacklock might be residing in the Chilliwack area

Vehicle crashes into Okanagan chiropractic office

Damage done to window and bricks, along with an outside planter at Vernon facility

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Horoscopes for the week of July 27

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read