Shuswap history in pictures: Formal outing

A lovely picnic scene. Does anyone else see the cake? Who is the man holding it? Why is he holding it above the woman in the shirt with a tie? Who is she? Mary Ehlers? Rex Lingford took this photograph between 1909 and 1911. People listed on the back of the image, in no particular order are: Winnie Ehlers, Gerty Gorse, Mary Ehlers, Percy Gorse, Cecil Lingford, Ken Lingford and Alf Gorse. Please help us identify all the people in the photograph. Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

