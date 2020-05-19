Shuswap history in pictures: Glamping the old-fashioned way

All we know about this photograph is what you see – an unknown camper ready for anything – but sources close to the archivist thinks the gunman is Charlie Ehlers. The photographer was N.S. (Dick) Richards.

In 1917, the Eatons 61-818 Special Wall Tent was made with the best standard quality duck. Every seam was double sewn, reinforced, and came with guy ropes of extra strong manila rope. It was 9.5 feet wide, 12 feet long and 7 feet high with a 3 foot wall and could be ordered for $12.95. Poles could be purchased extra, but our camper harvested his own poles from trees.

Image courtesy the Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Salmon Arm

