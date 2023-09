From the May 25, 1983 Observer: “A Fun Run race gets under way in front of the Jock Shop on Alexander on early Saturday morning. Organizer Dave Adams is planning another race in June.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Three-legged race

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armhistory