From the Dec. 15, 1982 Observer: “Mayor Alf Ames turns over a shovel of dirt to officially start work on the nine hole expansion of the Salmon Arm Golf Course. Watching (l to r) are: Fay Sholinder, George Barr, Alderman Phil Cave, and George Thompson.” Photo courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection at the archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

From the Dec. 15, 1982 Observer, “Mayor Alf Ames turns over a shovel of dirt to officially start work on the nine hole expansion of the Salmon Arm Golf Course. Watching (l to r) are: Fay Sholinder, George Barr, Alderman Phil Cave, and George Thompson. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection at the archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Easter egg hunt

Read more: Salmon Arm history in pictures: Drummond House

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmhistoryShuswap