Jim Salt and Sam Miller were not talking about the one that got away. Behind the catch is Sam’s automobile, that he sold to A.D. Meek. Meek converted the Hudson into a truck. Image from the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Jim Salt and Sam Miller were not talking about the one that got away. Behind the catch is Sam’s automobile, that he sold to A.D. Meek. Meek converted the Hudson into a truck. Image from the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Shuswap communities investigating child care availability

Read more: Era of Megafires sparks discussion at Okanagan College

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter